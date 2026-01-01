English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Report: 10 conflict-hit countries account for two thirds of people most affected by hunger

0

Shafaqna English- Two-thirds of people facing acute food insecurity are concentrated in just 10 conflict-hit countries, according to a major international report backed by UN agencies.

The 2026 Global Report on Food Crises, released on Friday by an alliance of UN agencies, the European Union (EU), and partners, finds that 266 million people across 47 countries experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in 2025 – nearly a quarter of the population analysed and almost double the share recorded in 2016.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN, EU warn of rising malnutrition and famine risks

nasibeh yazdani

Over 6 million people across Somalia face hunger 

nasibeh yazdani

Syria: Over 80% of households suffering food insecurity

nasibeh yazdani

OCHA: 21.9 million Afghans require urgent assistance in 2026

leila yazdani

British Muslims among most generous donors

nasibeh yazdani

England: Muslim-Jewish Kitchen in Nottingham

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.