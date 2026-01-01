Report: 10 conflict-hit countries account for two thirds of people most affected by hunger

Shafaqna English- Two-thirds of people facing acute food insecurity are concentrated in just 10 conflict-hit countries, according to a major international report backed by UN agencies.

The 2026 Global Report on Food Crises, released on Friday by an alliance of UN agencies, the European Union (EU), and partners, finds that 266 million people across 47 countries experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in 2025 – nearly a quarter of the population analysed and almost double the share recorded in 2016.

Sources: News.un.org

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