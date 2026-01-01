WHO: Rebuilding of Gaza healthcare system needs $10 billion

Shafaqna English- Israel’s war in Gaza has devastated the healthcare sector, leaving hospitals and medical facilities derelict and labs only partially functioning, and it now requires $10 billion in investments over a period of five years, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Reinhilde Van de Weerdt, WHO Representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, said the damages to the healthcare sector alone amount to an estimated $1.4 billion.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that over 1,800 health facilities have been partially or fully destroyed in the onslaught. The figure includes labs, pharmacies, clinics, and local healthcare centres.

Sources: New Arab

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