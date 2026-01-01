Rising nuclear risks put global security pact to test

Shafaqna English- The global system governing nuclear weapons is facing its most serious crisis in decades. Most Cold War-era agreements have either been abandoned or expired. At a moment of mounting nuclear danger and deepening global mistrust, governments from nearly every country will convene at the United Nations next week to review the Treaty.

In force since 1970, the accord was designed to curb the spread of nuclear weapons, advance nuclear disarmament, and promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

It was ratified by 191 Member States, making it one of the most widely adhered‑to multilateral agreements ever and a cornerstone of international security.

In the last 54 years, nuclear weapons have never been used in a conflict, making the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 the only times that atomic bombs have been dropped.

Sources: News.un.org

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