Vietnam urged to upgrade standards to tap expanding global Halal market

Shafaqna English- Vietnamese exporters are being urged to rapidly adapt to stricter Halal regulations and evolving consumer standards in Indonesia and the Middle East, as new compliance rules and digital traceability systems reshape global Halal trade, according to Nhan Dan.

The global Halal market is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from basic certification requirements to comprehensive supply chain oversight, tighter supervision of certifying bodies and stricter transaction transparency.

In response, the Vietnamese Government has issued Decree No. 127/2026/ND-CP to strengthen quality management and promote the development of Halal products and services, aiming to boost investment and enhance the sector’s competitiveness.

Indonesia, one of the world’s largest Halal markets, now enforces mandatory Halal certification for all products in circulation. Under current regulations, imported food products must fully comply by October 17, 2026. Goods lacking valid certification after that date will be barred from the market and may face legal sanctions.

Certification and licensing are managed by Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Organising Agency (BPJPH), which oversees recognition of foreign certifiers and assigns Halal code numbers to imported products. Vietnamese exporters must secure certification from BPJPH-recognised bodies and complete registration via Indonesia’s SIHALAL digital system before marketing products.

However, many businesses have encountered delays and added costs due to using unrecognised certifiers or submitting incomplete documentation.

Meanwhile, standards in the Middle East—particularly in the United Arab Emirates—are expanding beyond religious compliance to incorporate organic production, non-GMO ingredients, food safety, low-carbon manufacturing and environmentally friendly packaging. Digital traceability tools such as QR codes and blockchain are increasingly required, alongside bilingual English-Arabic labelling. With more than 80 percent of Halal consumer transactions conducted via super-apps, electronic invoicing and transparent reporting systems are also becoming standard.

Industry representatives warn that Vietnamese firms must strengthen compliance, build reliable local distribution partnerships and adopt long-term market strategies. Experts recommend securing proper certification, testing products through trade promotion activities and gradually establishing stable distribution networks before scaling up operations.

As global Halal standards tighten and broaden, adaptability and strategic market engagement are emerging as critical factors for Vietnam’s export success.

Source: Nhan Dan

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