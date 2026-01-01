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[Photos] Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz

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Shafaqna English– The holy Shrine of Shah Cheragh( Ahmad ibn Musa) the son of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS) is a major pilgrimage site in Shiraz, southern Iran.

Shah Cheragh (AS) traveled to Iran during the caliphate of Ma’mun. Upon hearing the news of Imam Reza’s (AS) martyrdom, he stayed in Shiraz.

The sixth day of the lunar Hijri month of Dhu al-Qadah, which falls in the Karamat Week, is designated in the national calendar as the day of commemoration for Shah Cheragh (AS). It fell on April 24 in 2026.

Source: IQNA

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