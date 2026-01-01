Malaysia: Shajareh Tayyibah 168 campaign launched in memory of Minab students

Shafaqna English– A campaign titled Shajareh Tayyibah 168 began in Malaysia in memory of the Minab students.
It was launched by the Iranian Cultural Center in Malaysia in cooperation with the Iranian Embassy coinciding with the commemoration of the Karamat Ten-Day celebrations and ahead of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS).
Iran’s Ambassador Valiollah Mohammadi, Iranian Cultural Attaché Habib Reza Arzani, and a group of officials from Malaysian associations and NGOs were present at the ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur to launch the campaign.
The representatives of Malaysian NGOs were the first group to donate their assistance to the Iranian nation in the framework of this campaign to the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Cultural Center.
In a speech, Mohammadi thanked Malaysians for their sympathy and generosity and said the support of the Malaysian people and government is engraved in the historical memory of Iranians and will not be forgotten.
Arzani also thanked them for this humanitarian gesture and thanked the people and government of Malaysia for their support since the beginning of the US and Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic back in late February.
Arzani said that based on the planning, the goal of this campaign is to provide and send 168 containers of humanitarian aid to Iran, each of which will be named after one of the martyrs of the Minab school attack.
The United States and Israeli began a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, killing hundreds of people.
On the first day of the aggression, a US-Israeli airstrike on the Shajareh Tayyibah Elementary School in Minab led to the martyrdom of 168 students as well as several others.
Source: IQNA