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IRCS chief: Iran submits evidence of US-Israeli attacks on civilians to international organization

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Shafaqna English- Documentation of US-Israeli attacks on civilian targets has been submitted to international bodies, including the Red Cross, the International Criminal Court (ICC), and various human rights organizations, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society said

“The IRCS initially asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to condemn the attacks. The committee stated it could not comment as an independent body,” Pir-Hossein Koulivand noted.

However, continuous written follow-ups and serious consultations led the committee to condemn the attacks and pledge support, the IRCS chief said.

Sources: Iraqi News

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