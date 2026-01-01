Publication process of Encyclopedia documenting history of Karbala Seminary continues

Shafaqna English– The Karbala Studies and Research Center announced the continuation of work on the Publication process of an encyclopedia documenting the history of the Karbala Seminary.
The center is affiliated with the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein’s (AS) holy shrine.
According to the Astan, the center continues its efforts to produce a comprehensive encyclopedia of the seminary with a precise and purposeful approach and provides researchers with a treasure trove of scientific authorizations and hadith narrations that are being systematically published for the first time.
Sheikh Adel Al-Silawi, head of the religious education unit of the center, said the project consists of approximately 30 volumes documenting the history of the Karbala Seminary and its religious schools, reflecting its profound knowledge and pioneering role throughout history.
He explained that work on the religious education section of this comprehensive scientific project, which systematically and accurately documents the legacy of the Karbala Seminary, is progressing rapidly.
Al-Silawi added that the encyclopedia consists of several sections, starting with a comprehensive introduction, covering the origins, development process, and early prominent figures of the seminary.
He noted that the project has devoted more than five volumes to biographies of scholars, their scholarly lives, and their works, in addition to three more volumes documenting the history of major religious schools such as the Hassan Khan School, the Salimiyah School, the Hindiyeh School, and other schools that have produced hundreds of scholars.
“The largest part of this encyclopedia consists of approximately 20 volumes, which are dedicated to seminary documents, including certificates of ijtihad, narrations of hadith, correspondences, and documents related to fatwas (legal opinions).”
He emphasized that these volumes are being researched according to rigorous scientific principles to serve as a reliable reference for researchers and readers, and are expected to be published within the next few months.
Source: IQNA