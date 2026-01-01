YouTube Expands Deepfake Detection Tool to Celebrities

Shafaqna English- YouTube is extending its biometric deepfake detection technology to celebrities, allowing them to spot AI-generated impersonations and request removal, as platforms strengthen protections against misuse of digital likenesses, according to Biometric Update.

Celebrities are the latest group to gain access to YouTube’s biometric likeness detection tool, designed to identify and take down AI-generated deepfakes. The system scans uploaded videos for faces matching verified users’ appearances, working much like the platform’s Content ID system used for copyrighted material.

Users joining the program verify their identity with a government ID and a self-recorded facial video. When the tool detects possible impersonations, participants receive alerts and can request removal under YouTube’s privacy policy.

The technology debuted last year for YouTube Partner creators and was rolled out in March to politicians, journalists, and government officials. Its latest expansion covers entertainment figures through collaborations with major talent agencies such as CAA, UTA, WME, and Untitled Management.

The growing threat of unauthorized AI-generated content has prompted broader industry action. Agencies like CAA have partnered with AI firm Veritone to create secure databases of clients’ digital likenesses and voices, enabling rights management and potential compensation.

Other companies, including OpenAI, have pledged stronger guardrails against unauthorized replication of voices and faces. Both YouTube and OpenAI support the proposed NO FAKES Act, a U.S. federal bill intended to protect individuals from non-consensual digital reproductions as deepfake technology reshapes privacy and creative ownership online.

Source: Biometric Update

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