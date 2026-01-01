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UK data centers’ carbon projections significantly raised

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Shafaqna English– It has recently come to light that the UK government significantly miscalculated the environmental damage caused by artificial intelligence. Officials have now increased their projection of AI‑related carbon emissions by more than one hundred times.

Based on new figures quietly released this week, energy consumed by AI data centers in Britain could release up to 123 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over the next decade – roughly equal to the emissions produced by 2.7 million individuals.

Source:The Guardian

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