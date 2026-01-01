Unsafe streets in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Residents in various provinces in Afghanistan have expressed deep concern over the increase in thefts, as Streets in Afghanistan are unsafe.

According to reports, at least three people were killed across three provinces in the past week, and several others were injured by thieves while their property was looted.

Despite the Taliban’s claim of providing security, citizens of the country have expressed serious concern over the escalation of armed robberies, saying that people’s lives and property are not safe.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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