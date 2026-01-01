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Renewables act as shield against energy price hikes

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Shafaqna English– According to price data from across Europe, Albania demonstrates that nations generating a larger share of their electricity from renewable sources have been shielded from sharp increases in power prices ever since the US and Israel launched their attack on Iran on February 28.

Analysts suggest that this buffer could benefit households, businesses, and economic growth in those countries as higher energy costs gradually reach everyday consumers over the coming months.

Source: Reuters

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