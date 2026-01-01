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Iraqi President named Ali al-Zaidi as PM-designate

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Shafaqna English- Iraqi President Nizar Amedi has named Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate and tasked him with forming a new government.

After a meeting held in Baghdad on Monday, the Coordination Framework said in a statement that al-Zaidi was selected as the candidate of the bloc after assessing all other candidates.

According to Iraq’s constitution, the prime minister-designate must form a government within 30 days of being appointed and get a vote of confidence from parliament.

Sources: Iraqi News

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