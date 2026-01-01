Iranian Museum introduces three works on Hadith Silsilat al-Dhahab

Shafaqna English- Malek National Library and Museum in Tehran has introduced three precious works of its collection on Silsilat al-Dhahab (Golden Chain) tradition, concurrent with Karamat Ten-Day celebrations.

According to Shafaqna, these three exquisite works which convey Silsilat al-Dhahab include a calligraphy piece, a coffeehouse painting, and a manuscript.

The calligraphy piece was written in 1299 AH by Mirza Gholam Reza Esfahani, a renowned calligrapher of Qajar era, in Nastaliq style, focusing on this sacred tradition.

The coffeehouse painting depicting Silsilat al-Dhahab tradition at Qadamgah of Neishabur was created by Mohammad Reza Hamidi using oil on canvas technique.

Also, the holy tradition exists at the end of a manuscript dating back to 1081 AH, transcribed by Mohammad Saeed ibn Mohammad Taqi Khatunabadi in Nastaliq script on Termeh paper.

Silsilat al-Dhahab is a sacred tradition transmitted from Imam al-Ridha (AS) regarding monotheism (Tawhid) and its conditions. Imam al-Ridha (AS) expressed this tradition while passing through Neishabur towards Marv. According to some reports, over 20 thousand people transcribed it at the time of its narration.

The narrators of this famous tradition are all Infallible Imams (AS); that is, Imam al-Ridha (AS) narrates from the Seventh Imam (AS), he from the Sixth Imam (AS), and so on until it reaches the first Imam (AS), who narrates the tradition from the Prophet (pbuh), and the Prophet narrates from God. For this reason, this hadith has been described as Silsilat al-Dhahab, meaning the Golden Chain.

It is also narrated that one of the Samanid kings wrote this tradition with gold ink and ordered it to be placed with him in his grave. Some consider this event to be another reason for naming this tradition.

According to this tradition, belief in monotheism leads to salvation and Imam al-Ridha (AS) introduces himself as a condition for this salvation. According to Shia scholars, the implied meaning of Imam al-Ridha (AS) is belief in Imamate.

The Almighty says: “La ila Ha Illallah is My fortress; so whoever enters My fortress is safe from My punishment. When the horse started to walk, Imam al-Ridha (AS) said: “[However,] with its conditions, and I am among its conditions.”

Malek National Library and Museum was endowed to the holy shrine of Imam al-Ridha(AS) by Haj Hossein Agha Malek in 1937.

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