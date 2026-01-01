Tradition of dust‑cleaning with peacock feathers preserved in Imam al-Ridha (AS) holy shrine

Shafaqna English- Historical records reveal how peacock‑feather brooms became a unique votive offering used in the centuries‑old dust‑cleaning ceremony of Imam Redha (AS) Shrine, northeast Iran.

Many traditions and rituals in the holy city of Mashhad are deeply rooted in the spiritual bond between the city and the Imam Reza Shrine. These customs, shaped by centuries of faith and devotion, reflect the enduring relationship between pilgrims and the sacred shrine.

Among the most notable of these traditions is the ancient dust‑cleaning ceremony of the shrine, a ritual with a history of nearly five centuries. Held on special occasions with formal procedures, the ceremony symbolizes the deep reverence of devotees toward the shrine of Imam Reza.

Javad Navaeian Roudsari, a historian and researcher of Imam Reza’s culture, explained: “Strict observance of ceremonial traditions in maintaining the shrine has long been considered a sign of respect toward the divine status of Imam Redha (AS)”.

He noted: “Throughout history, devotion to Imam Reza has transcended sectarian boundaries, attracting Muslims from various backgrounds and even followers of other faiths. Many benefactors with greater financial means sought to express their devotion through valuable offerings dedicated to the shrine”.

One of the most distinctive elements of the dust‑cleaning ceremony is the use of peacock feathers, a luxurious and symbolic material historically used to remove dust from the sacred enclosure and the shrine’s structures.

Historical documents preserved at the Astan Qods Razavi (AQR) archive indicate that the use of peacock‑feather brooms dates back at least to the Safavid era. A document from 1111 AH (1700 CE) refers to the preparation of such a broom for cleaning the tomb’s enclosure, while another document from 1118 AH confirms its use for dust‑cleaning the shrine.

According to historical records, many of these feathers were donated by Shia benefactors from India, where peacocks are native. During the Afsharid and Qajar periods the practice expanded, and artisans began decorating the brooms with pearls and precious stones. One notable example, more than a meter long, is preserved today in the AQR museum.

Even when export restrictions from British‑ruled India later complicated the delivery of peacock feathers, devotees continued to send such offerings, demonstrating the enduring devotion of believers to Imam Regha (AS).

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