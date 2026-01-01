Iran’s health minister: Fifty hospitals damaged during US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English- Iran’s Minister of Healalth Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi has said that as many as 50 hospitals were damaged during US- Israeli attacks on the country.

The Iranian health minister detailed the impact of the recent war on the medical sector, reporting that approximately 40,000 individuals have received free medical services at treatment centers across the country.

Zafarghandi highlighted the significant damage dealt to healthcare infrastructure.

Roughly 240 attacks on health and treatment centers have been officially recorded to date.

Among the affected sites, 50 hospitals and nearly 50 emergency service stations have sustained damages.

Sources: Mehr News

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