Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Insurance”
Question 1: A Muslim deliberately torches his insured house so that he may receive compensation from the non-Muslim insurance company. Is he allowed to do this? And is it permissible for him to receive the compensation?
Question 2: Is it permissible to cheat insurance companies in non-Muslim countries when one is confident that it would not tarnish the image of Islam and Muslims?
Question 3: A Muslim in the West claims that he used to drive in his country for many years and supports his claim with a document from a given source so that he gets a preferable rate for his insurance premium. Is he allowed to change the fact in his statement, even if it is by tawriya (equivocation)? Is it permissible to help him for this purpose?
Question 4: Is life insurance permissible?
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
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