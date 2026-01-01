AI in trade finance risks excluding developing nations

Shafaqna English- As global trade shifts, AI trained on outdated data risks making developing economies invisible, potentially cutting them off from trade finance and the global market, according to World Economic Forum.

Global trade is changing, and AI plays a role, but a risk has emerged: trade AI is being trained on data that no longer reflects current trade patterns. Developing economies with less historical data risk being written off by AI and locked out of global trade.

AI in trade finance promises faster underwriting and lower costs. However, models are often trained on decades of transaction history from established routes (e.g., China-to-US), making SMEs in emerging markets like Vietnam or Mexico invisible due to a lack of historical data. This contributes to a $2.5 trillion global trade finance gap, concentrated in emerging markets.

The IMF warns that AI trained on existing data perpetuates biases, making it harder to serve underrepresented markets. When AI lacks data for a corridor, it assigns higher risk, leading to less financing and a widening data gap. This prevents the necessary historical data from being built.

The corridors most at risk are those supply chains are moving toward. AI adoption in established corridors is outpacing data infrastructure in new ones. Emerging markets have a limited window to build the transaction data footprint needed for current AI models.

Responsible AI in trade finance requires:

1. Changed Data Inputs: Train AI on transaction data from emerging market corridors.

2. Explainability: AI decisions to decline applications must be explainable.

3. Governance: Decisions on AI training data are in the public interest and require collaboration between institutions, regulators, and the private sector.

AI embedding the old trade map into the new financial infrastructure risks deepening geoeconomic fragmentation through code.

Source: World Economic Forum

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