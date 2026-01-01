US appeals court rules against Trump’s immigration detention policy

Shafaqna English- In a 3-0 ruling, A United States federal appeals said that Trump administration misread a decades-old immigration law to justify mandatory detention.
A panel of the New York-based US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit said the administration relied on a novel but incorrect interpretation of a decades-old immigration law to justify the policy.
Writing for the panel, US Circuit Judge Joseph F Bianco, a Trump appointee, warned that the government’s reading “would send a seismic shock through our immigration detention system and society”.