Malaysia to strengthen trade relations with Qatar on AI, halal industries and data centers

Shafaqna English- Malaysia anticipates significant opportunities in 2026 for expanding economic ties with Qatar beyond conventional sectors, with priorities for bilateral growth highlighted in artificial intelligence (AI), technology, sustainability, halal industries, education, tourism, and finance, according to Gulf Times.

In a Gulf Times exclusive interview, Malaysian Ambassador Faizal Razali stated that both nations aspire to establish themselves as regional education centers, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in higher education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and research collaborations.

Razali mentioned that in tourism, there is an opportunity to advance luxury eco-tourism and specialized segments, utilizing Malaysia’s rich biodiversity and Qatar’s affluent outbound market.

Regarding sustainability and green energy, the ambassador indicated that Malaysia and Qatar could work together as a center for green energy and logistics, including sustainable supply chains and low-carbon alternatives.

The ambassador highlighted significant opportunities for partnership in AI applications, especially in smart cities, healthcare, and business efficiency.

Regarding the halal sector and pharmaceuticals, he mentioned that the worldwide halal market is expected to expand by five to seven times by 2030 in essential areas, with Malaysia strategically placed to act as a center for halal goods, including pharmaceuticals, aimed at exports to Qatar and the larger region.

According to him, Malaysia’s developed semiconductor ecosystem offers Qatar a chance to diversify and stabilize supply chains, especially in valuable technology industries.

Source: Gulf Times

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