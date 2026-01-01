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Official: Minab school targeted in US-Israeli attacks to be designated as a national site

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Shafaqna English- Shajareh Tayyebeh School, in Minab, will be registered as a national site, an Iranian official has said.

According to the official, the ceremony will recognize Shajareh Tayyebeh School as a nationally registered site, highlighting its significance as a symbol of sacrifice and resilience.

The move aims to preserve Minab’s historical memory and commemorate a tragic yet defining chapter in its recent past, he noted, in reference to US-Israeli airstrikes on the city, which targeted civilian sites including Shajareh Tayyebeh School.

Sources: IRNA

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