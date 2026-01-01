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Gharibabadi: US-Israel struck 130,000 civilian targets in Iran

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Shafaqna English- Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi described the crimes committed by the United States and Israel during their military aggression against Iran, including attacks on one hundred and thirty thousand civilian targets—residential areas- during the meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He added, “Today, nothing remains of international law and international humanitarian law, but a name, and the aggressor side attaches no value to these frameworks.

Sources: IRNA

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