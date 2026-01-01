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CAIR calls on US Officials to speak out against rising Islamophobia

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Shafaqna English- The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) called on public officials to speak out against rising Islamophobia in New York and nationwide after at least nine stop signs in Deer Park, a hamlet in the Town of Babylon, were defaced with the word “Islam” carved beneath the word “STOP.”

CAIR-NY also called on local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation into the anti-Muslim vandalism.

According to reports from community members, the vandalism was promptly reported to the Town of Babylon, resulting in the removal of the sign. Multiple stop signs in the same area were similarly defaced shortly after. Residents again contacted town officials and the police. While the town removed most of the affected signs, some reportedly remain in place.

Sources: Council on American-Islamic Relations

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