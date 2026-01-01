IRC: Around 22,000 Afghan asylum seekers ordered to leave European countries just in 2025

Shafaqna English- The International Rescue Committee (IRC) reported that in 2025 alone, around 22,000 asylum seekers were ordered to leave European countries.

These individuals are being returned to a country where 40 percent of the population is facing severe hunger.

Afghans who are now being deported are returning to a country that is unable to provide the security, food, and essential healthcare and livelihood services needed for their survival, and the growing arrival of new returnees will place even greater pressure on already limited resources.

According to the report, in 2025, Afghans were the third-largest group of asylum seekers in the European Union.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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