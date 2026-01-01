Saudi Arabia sets Hajj 2026 health rules

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has unveiled a list of medical conditions that may disqualify individuals from obtaining a Hajj permit, as part of efforts to safeguard pilgrims’ health during the annual pilgrimage and reflect a growing emphasis on preventive care.

The Ministry of Health and the Public Health Authority said the restrictions apply to people suffering from conditions that could impair their ability to perform rituals, including advanced kidney failure requiring dialysis, severe heart failure, liver cirrhosis, serious mental illnesses, dementia, advanced age-related frailty, and pregnancy in the final trimester.

Sources: Gulf News

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