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OCHA: More than 73,000 people in Afghanistan affected by floods

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Shafaqna English- After recent flooding in Afghanistan, hundreds of people have been killed and injured, and around 73,300 people have been affected, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

The organization has also reported the destruction of 7,500 homes, adding that between April 16 and May 26, large areas of agricultural land were destroyed, putting the livelihoods of thousands of rural families at risk.

According to the report, the devastating floods have worsened humanitarian needs and increased the risk of food insecurity and waterborne diseases.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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