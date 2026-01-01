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Iran calls on ICRC to legally pursue human rights violations in US-Israeli attacks

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Shafaqna English- Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), in a meeting with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), called on the international body to support the people of Iran in legally pursuing violations of humanitarian rights in US-Israeli attacks.

Referring to the brutal tragedy of the enemy attack on Minab school, Kolivand said that during the 40-day imposed war, homes, children, the elderly, and other civilians were targeted in the US and Israeli attacks, and missile strikes and bombings martyred many civilians.

Sources: IRNA

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