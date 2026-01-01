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Palestinian FA appeals to top sports court over FIFA decision not to sanction Israel

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Shafaqna English- The Palestine Football Association (PFA) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a decision by the governing body FIFA refuses to sanction Israeli over clubs based in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, a senior official said.

“Since we have exhausted every legal venue possible at FIFA, we’ll still go by the rules, go by the book, and appeal that decision because we think it’s very unjust and doesn’t serve justice,” PFA vice president Susan Shalabi said Wednesday after the Asian Football Confederation congress in Vancouver, Canada.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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