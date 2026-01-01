OIC: Do not cut aid to Afghanistan

Shafaqna English– Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakhit, the OIC Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, attended the Afghanistan Coordination Group (ACG) meeting convened in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, over 28-30 April 2026.

In his remarks, he highlighted that humanitarian assistance must continue uninterrupted, particularly to address food vulnerability, healthcare gaps, and essential services. He also stressed that humanitarian access must be facilitated across all Afghan regions.

Source: OIC

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