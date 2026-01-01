UN: Global surge towards renewable energy

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Apr 2026), the U.N. climate chief stated that the conflict involving Iran is dramatically accelerating the global transition toward renewable energy. Nations are rushing to decrease their dependence on unstable oil and gas markets.

The war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has severely disrupted energy supplies, leading some nations to implement fuel rationing while others have introduced subsidies and tax reductions to protect their citizens from skyrocketing costs.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com