Afghan girls shut out of education experience feelings of injustice

Shafaqna English- Afghan Girls who are deprived of education not only lose academic and career opportunities but also experience feelings of restriction, frustration, and injustice.

In Afghanistan today, the situation of girls’ education is not limited to restrictions on school attendance but reflects deeper layers of policymaking, economics, social justice, and the authorities’ overall view of education.

On the surface, the Taliban have allowed religious seminaries and private educational centers to operate, and these institutions function freely in many provinces, even providing education for girls up to grade twelve. In contrast, public schools for girls above grade six have effectively been closed or suspended.

Although religious seminaries and private centers have, in some cases, es met part of the educational demand, access to them is highly limited and class-based. Only families with sufficient financial resources can send their daughters to these institutions, as the costs are unaffordable for many households. As a result, education has shifted from a universal right to an economic privilege.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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