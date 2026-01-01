English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 1 May 2026

0

Shafaqna English- Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite measures imposed by Israeli forces at military checkpoints, throughout the streets of Occupied Jerusalem, and around the Old City and the Mosque compound.

According to media sources, Israeli police forces were heavily deployed across Occupied Jerusalem, setting up metal barriers at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque. Young men were stopped, their IDs checked, and some were detained.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 24 April 2026

leila yazdani

Study: UK media used language tone to dehumanise Palestinians

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 75,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 17 April 2026

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 100000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 10 April 2026

leila yazdani

Thousands of Palestinians perform morning prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque after 40-day closure

leila yazdani

Israel continues to ban Palestinians from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.