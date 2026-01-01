Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 1 May 2026

Shafaqna English- Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite measures imposed by Israeli forces at military checkpoints, throughout the streets of Occupied Jerusalem, and around the Old City and the Mosque compound.

According to media sources, Israeli police forces were heavily deployed across Occupied Jerusalem, setting up metal barriers at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque. Young men were stopped, their IDs checked, and some were detained.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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