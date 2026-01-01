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Islamic Centre Of England: 3 Duties of Believers | Imam Ridha (AS) Hadith Explained [Video]

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Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: 3 Duties of Believers | Imam Ridha (AS) Hadith Explained | HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi

In this powerful speech delivered at the Islamic Centre of England, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Seyed Hashem Moosavi reflects on a profound hadith of Imam Ridha known as Ihya al-Amr (reviving the mission of Ahlulbayt).

 

The Imam teaches that every believer carries three essential responsibilities:

1️⃣ To learn the knowledge of Ahlulbayt (AS)

2️⃣ To teach this knowledge to others

3️⃣ To present and convey it in the best possible way

This lecture, delivered on the blessed occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (AS), offers practical guidance on how to live a life rooted in knowledge, responsibility, and effective communication of divine teachings.

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