UN: Nuclear fears resurface among younger generations in world

Shafaqna English- The threat of nuclear Armageddon is becoming a cause for concern for a growing number of young people.

For decades, the possibility of the Soviet Union and the United States starting a civilization-ending nuclear confrontation was the pre-eminent fear of many people growing up in the 20th century.

Whilst the real possibility of this cataclysm never went away, it was supplanted in the minds of younger generations by existential concerns that seemed more pressing, such as the climate crisis and rogue artificial intelligence tools.

Sources: News.un.org

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