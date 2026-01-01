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Syria: Shia Cleric Martyred in Damascus Suburb Blast

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Shafaqna English- A terrorist attack in the Sayyidah Zeynab area, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, resulted in the martyrdom of a Shia cleric.

According to local media, there was a grenade attack on a car in the area on Friday reports.

A security source told the Syrian SANA news agency that the ministry of interior of the interim government in Damascus is closely following the explosion that occurred in the Sayyidah Zeynab area, Al-Alam reported.

The news agency explained that according to initial reports, the explosion was caused by an individual throwing a grenade at a civilian vehicle, which resulted in the injury of a civilian.

Sources: IQNA

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