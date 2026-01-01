Israel’s discriminatory death penalty law marks grave human rights retrogression

Shafaqna English- Israel’s newly adopted death penalty law perpetuates racial discrimination against Palestinians and amounts to a grave erosion of human rights, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) warned today, urging Israel to immediately repeal the law.

“Those courts have exclusive jurisdiction over Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, while Israeli citizens and residents are explicitly excluded from its application,” it said in a statement.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

www.shafaqna.com