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Hajj 2026: Over 6,500 Iranian pilgrims arrive in Medina

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Shafaqna English–Over 6,500 Iranian pilgrims arrive in Medina by the end of Friday night, according to an Iranian Hajj official.

Mohammad Amin Rahmani, head of the Medina headquarters of the Iranian Hajj mission said Hajj operations and sending Iranian pilgrims to Medina are underway, the Hajj Information Center reported.

According to the plans made, the 2026 Hajj pilgrims will gradually enter Medina, and by Friday night, May 11, more than 6,500 Iranian pilgrims have entered the city of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he stated.

The official noted that the number of caravans entering Medina by the end of Friday night was 53 caravans and said the pilgrims’ accommodation will be in 9 hotels.

In this year’s Hajj, 30,672 Iranian pilgrims and service providers will depart for the land of revelation, of which about 28,000 have been processed for visa issuance.

Source: IQNA

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