Pakistan accused Afghan forces of targeting civilians in a new border clashes

Shafaqna English- Pakistan accused Afghan border forces of targeting civilians in a new spate of border clashes.

New border clashes killed at least nine people and injured 15 in the last two days, Islamabad’s information minister said late Friday.

Attaullah Tarar, in a post on US social media platform X, wrote that the dead include women and children, and that 12 others were injured Thursday due to the “unprovoked and criminal targeting of civilians” by Afghan border forces in the northwestern Bajaur tribal district.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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