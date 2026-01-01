English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Pakistan accused Afghan forces of targeting civilians in a new border clashes

0

Shafaqna English- Pakistan accused Afghan border forces of targeting civilians in a new spate of border clashes.

New border clashes killed at least nine people and injured 15 in the last two days, Islamabad’s information minister said late Friday.

Attaullah Tarar, in a post on US social media platform X, wrote that the dead include women and children, and that 12 others were injured Thursday due to the “unprovoked and criminal targeting of civilians” by Afghan border forces in the northwestern Bajaur tribal district.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pakistan attacks Afghan University in Kunar Province

leila yazdani

Official: Civilians account for nearly half of victims of US-Israeli attacks on Iran

leila yazdani

Pakistan, Afghanistan hold talks in China

nafiseh yazdani

Eid al-Fitr shopping rush in Pakistan

leila yazdani

Pakistan & Afghanistan agree to pause in fighting over Eid al-Fitr

leila yazdani

Pakistan: Christians and Muslims pray for peace

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.