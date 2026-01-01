Afghanistan: Child labor on the Rise in Kabul

All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsAfghanistan: Child labor on the Rise in Kabul May 2, 2026 | 8:45 PM0 Shafaqna English– Child labor is on the rise in the streets and markets of Kabul amid growing poverty. Some Kabul residents say that instead of going to school, these children spend long hours working on the streets to provide for their families. Meanwhile, many child laborers are calling on authorities to create educational opportunities and support them. Although the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has not recently commented on child laborers, it has previously emphasized support for them. It is worth noting that the rise in child labor in Kabul is not only an economic issue but also a warning sign for society. Source: TOLOnews www.shafaqna.co