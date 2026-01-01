UK: Muslim Council of Britain condemns government for linking Gaza anti-genocide protests to antisemitic violence

In a statement on Sunday, the MCB condemned the stabbing of two Jewish men in a northwest London neighbourhood with a large Jewish population, saying it stands “in solidarity with the Jewish community facing an abhorrent rise in antisemitism”.

The group added that “attempts to frame British Muslims, or all who advocate for Palestinian rights, as collectively responsible for rising antisemitism are inaccurate and counterproductive”.

The comments, which did not name individuals, appeared to target the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who earlier this week conflated antisemitic attacks with pro-Palestine protests against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The MCB also said the suspect accused of attacking two Jewish men on 29 April had earlier targeted a Muslim man, Ishmail Hussein, at his home in Southwark.

Birmingham MP Ayoub Khan also challenged the lack of attention given to the Muslim victim. In a post on X, he said: “Three charges of attempted murder, and it appears that this was both an antisemitic and Islamophobic attack. Why is the media ignoring the attack on the Muslim victim, though? This disparity is disturbing, to say the least.”