Deepfakes threaten publisher trust

Shafaqna English- Deepfakes are surging in volume and sophistication, forcing publishers into a tougher fight to verify content and protect credibility in an online environment increasingly flooded with AI‑generated misinformation, according to Digiday.

A new IdentifAI report shows deepfakes are spiking, with 3,165 incidents recorded in March 2026, up from just four in January 2020. Synthetic media is now fueling political instability, financial scams and large‑scale public manipulation, amplified by social algorithms. Newsrooms face mounting pressure as generative AI tools make deepfake creation faster and cheaper, overwhelming traditional verification processes — especially during breaking news.

Verification teams at outlets like AP News and the BBC report a rise in AI‑generated visuals, including higher‑quality deepfakes that no longer show obvious flaws. Fact‑checkers rely on reverse image searches, expert consultations and standard tools, but the work is becoming harder as the quality improves.

Publishers with subscription models face heightened risk: audiences expect verified information, yet misinformation is spreading rapidly across social platforms. IdentifAI warns that journalists alone cannot shoulder the verification burden and need near real‑time tools. Smaller publishers, lacking large verification teams, are particularly vulnerable.

A growing threat is “fake PR and contributors,” where individuals use AI to generate expert‑sounding commentary that deceives journalists. AI‑generated video accounts for 45.6% of tracked deepfakes, with the U.S., U.K., India and Israel seeing the most incidents. AI content‑farm sites are also multiplying, with over 3,000 identified by NewsGuard in March.

Deepfakes increasingly target journalists, especially women, and are widely spread on social media — primarily on X — while traditional media accounts for less than 1% of distribution. With major tech platforms scaling back fact‑checking, publishers face rising reputational, commercial and trust risks.

Source: Digiday

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