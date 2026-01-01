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California launches mass production of humanoid robot

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Shafaqna English– The American robotics company 1X has commenced full-scale manufacturing of its humanoid robot named NEO at a newly established factory in Hayward, California.

This facility represents a major milestone in bringing general-purpose humanoid robots for household use to the market. According to the company, these robots are designed to work safely beside people, helping with daily chores like moving around, light housework, and ordinary social interaction.

Source: Interesting Engineering

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