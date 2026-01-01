Afghanistan: Structural discrimination in access to healthcare services against Hazaras

Shafaqna English- Some narratives reflect structural discrimination in access to healthcare services and the use of public resources in Afghanistan against Hazaras, where public rights are reduced to ethnic privilege.

When public resources are distributed based on ethnic identity instead of citizenship criteria, the principle of equality is fundamentally violated.

Recently, a video has been circulated on social media that indicates systematic ethnic discrimination and has triggered widespread reactions. The young man who recorded the video says that his father was discharged from an operating room bed at a hospital in Kandahar solely because he was Hazara, without undergoing surgery, and was told that “his turn has not come yet.” The man’s son, with tearful eyes, cries over the painful and distressing situation he encountered in the hospital.

This comes as Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), previously warned at a session of the Human Rights Council that Afghanistan has turned into a “graveyard” of human rights. According to him, since the Taliban’s return to power, numerous decrees and regulations have had extensive and negative impacts on the lives of citizens and have restricted their civil, political, social, and economic rights.

Residents of the districts of Ashtarlay, Khadir, Kiti, and Shahristan in Daykundi say that access to healthcare services has become more difficult for them, and this situation has increased concerns.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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