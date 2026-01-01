Education still under attack across Palestine

Shafaqna English- Education is being targeted across Palestine, with the murder of 14-year-old Aws al-Naasan only the latest in a spree of violence. A wave of settler violence in the occupied West Bank, much of which has targeted schools and students in the territory.

The situation is most difficult in Gaza, where more than 600,000 school-age children are approaching the end of a third year without formal in-person education. Israeli attacks there have killed at least 792 teachers and 18,639 students, according to the UN, and damaged or destroyed nine out of 10 school buildings.

But students and schools are also targets of spiralling Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank, where there is a climate of near total impunity for attacks on Palestinians.

The Israeli reservist shot 14-year-old Aws al-Naasan in the head just outside the western gate of the Mughayyir boys’ secondary school, where he was studying in ninth grade.

Sources: Guardian

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