Saudi Arabia bans under-15 pilgrims for Hajj 2026

Shafaqna English- The government of Saudi Arabia has imposed a new restriction for Hajj 2026, banning entry for pilgrims under the age of 15.

The restriction will take effect from May 3, and from then onwards, as pilgrims below 15 years of age will not be allowed to travel on Hajj flights. Hajj visas of all under-15 pilgrims have been revoked.

“Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has restrained the entry of under 15 years pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and instructed that no flight departing from any country to Saudi Arabia shall be permitted to carry any pilgrim who will be under 15 years of age on 27th May 2026 (corresponding to 9th Zulhijjah 1447 — Day of Arafat),” the ministry said in a statement.

Sources: The News

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