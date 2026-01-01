[Shafaqna interview] “Many global issues affect all religions equally, so cooperation is necessary”

Shafaqna English- “Peaceful coexistence between religions is essential today. Instead of focusing on differences, we must promote respect and dialogue. Hatred and contempt are unproductive.

Many global issues affect all religions equally, so cooperation is necessary. This can only happen if communities are willing to engage in constructive dialogue and mutual understanding”, Jawwad Hussain Rizvi expressed in an interview with Shafaqna.

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi is a specialist in religions and religious studies, with particular expertise in Islamic sciences. He is actively engaged in the field of Islamic economics and banking and has been associated with Islamic financial institutions for the last twenty years.

In an interview with Shafaqna, he talks about his views on the future of religion in the world.

Shafaqna: In an increasingly globalized and interconnected world, how do you envision the role of religion evolving across different societies and cultures?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: For me, even in today’s modern world, religion is still very relevant and should not be taken lightly. Religion provides people with a sense of ethical guidance from God that is very clear. People feel that, in addition to the government and law enforcement agencies, they are accountable to Allah [SWT], who knows everything they do at all times. When someone believes there is a God who sees everything, they act more responsibly. If people do not have belief in a higher power such as God, their sense of morality could easily deteriorate, as they would only have the government or authority figures to hold them accountable. In the absence of being monitored, they might act immorally, which can harm both individuals and society. Ultimately, religion creates responsibility, honesty, and meaning in life. Therefore, no matter how much modernity advances, the role of religion will continue to prevail for many people.

Shafaqna: To what extent do you think modernization and technological advancement are reshaping religious beliefs, practices, and institutions worldwide?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: Science has profoundly reshaped our understanding of the universe and how people think about themselves. As a result, new debates have emerged about the sources and evaluation of knowledge. Many classical theological discussions no longer feel as pressing to modern audiences.

Today, people focus more on ethical and social concerns—whether religion aligns with human rights, promotes freedom or control, and whether it meets universal moral standards. Traditional theology sometimes struggles to address these questions in a way that feels relevant. This creates a need to present religion in modern frameworks. Even worship practices are being re-examined as human thinking and priorities have changed, leading to ongoing discussions about adaptation.

Religion creates responsibility, honesty, and meaning in life. Therefore, no matter how much modernity advances, the role of religion will continue to prevail for many people.

Shafaqna: Many scholars argue that secularism is rising, while others see a resurgence of faith. How do you interpret these seemingly contrasting trends?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: In the modern era, there is strong emphasis on freedom and liberalism, including the separation of religion from the state, which contributes to secular thinking. However, religious and spiritual needs have not disappeared and still hold deep importance. Although secularism and religious commitment may seem in conflict, I believe a balance is possible. A society can maintain freedom and neutrality while allowing religion to guide personal values and ethics. Thus, both can coexist and complement each other.

Shafaqna: How can religions maintain their core spiritual and ethical values while adapting to changing realities of the 21st century?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: If religion is to remain relevant, it must stay connected with modern thought. Otherwise, it risks rigidity and stagnation. Religions that succeed are those that address modern concerns effectively and provide dignity to followers. Religion must contribute to both spiritual life and daily life. Without logical reasoning, it becomes difficult for religion to endure. Human intellectual development also shapes how religion is understood, and with increasing education, more reasonable forms of religious interpretation are likely to prevail.

Aspects of religion that are rational, meaningful, and intellectually grounded will continue to resonate with younger generations.

Shafaqna: What role can interfaith dialogue play in fostering global peace, mutual respect, and coexistence?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: Peaceful coexistence between religions is essential today. Instead of focusing on differences, we must promote respect and dialogue. Hatred and contempt are unproductive.

Many global issues affect all religions equally, so cooperation is necessary. This can only happen if communities are willing to engage in constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.

Shafaqna: How do younger generations perceive religion today, and what implications does this have?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: The younger generation is very different from the past. They rely heavily on technology and evaluate everything through reason and logic. They ask questions and do not accept ideas blindly. Religious traditions that rely only on blind following may lose relevance. However, aspects of religion that are rational, meaningful, and intellectually grounded will continue to resonate with them.

Shafaqna: Can religion effectively address contemporary global challenges such as climate change and inequality?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: Yes, religion can play an important role in addressing global challenges. For example, Islam emphasizes environmental care, tree planting, hygiene, and respect for nature.

Religions generally oppose discrimination and encourage knowledge and learning. Islam, in particular, promotes scientific inquiry and reflection on the universe. Since religion provides moral and ethical guidance, it cannot be ignored in addressing global issues.

Younger generations choose and interpret religion more consciously, leading to broader and more tolerant understanding.

Shafaqna: What are the key challenges facing religious institutions today?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: Religious institutions face challenges such as maintaining moral foundations, ensuring freedom, and functioning in pluralistic societies. They must adopt openness toward other religions and promote understanding. Mutual respect is necessary for addressing global challenges. Conflict between religions can lead to public disillusionment, so unity, dialogue, and cooperation are essential.

Shafaqna: How is the relationship between religion and identity evolving in multicultural societies?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: In pluralistic societies, identity becomes more flexible. People have multiple identities—religious, national, cultural, and global. Religion should not be denied but interpreted in a way that respects diversity and human dignity. Younger generations choose and interpret religion more consciously, leading to broader and more tolerant understanding.

Shafaqna: Do you believe religion will become more unified or more diverse in the future?

Jawwad Hussain Rizvi: In the future, religion will develop in two parallel directions. There will be greater unity based on shared ethical values like justice, compassion, and peace. At the same time, religious interpretation will become more diverse and individual due to globalization and digital communication. This will lead to both unity in values and diversity in expression.

www.shafaqna.com