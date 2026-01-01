[Shafaqna interview] “Preserving Islamic heritage requires stronger educational efforts, better documentation, and global cooperation”

Shafaqna: How do you define “Global Islamic History Month” and what is its importance in today’s world?

Asma: Global Islamic History Month, in my understanding, is a meaningful initiative that highlights the rich and diverse history of Muslim communities across the world. It serves as a reminder of the intellectual, scientific, cultural, and spiritual contributions that Muslim civilizations have made throughout history. In today’s world, its importance lies in promoting awareness, understanding, and mutual respect among different cultures. It helps correct misconceptions and stereotypes about Islam and Muslims by showcasing a more complete and balanced historical picture. I believe it also encourages younger generations to take pride in their heritage while engaging positively with the global community.

Shafaqna: What are the most prominent civilizational and intellectual contributions of Muslim societies throughout history that you believe do not receive enough attention today?

Asma: Muslim societies have made vast contributions to human civilization in many fields, but I believe some of the most important ones that are often not given enough attention today include advancements in science, medicine, mathematics, and philosophy. Historically, Muslim scholars preserved and expanded upon earlier knowledge and made original contributions such as developments in algebra, astronomy, and medical practices. Figures like Ibn Sina (Avicenna) and Al-Khwarizmi played key roles in shaping disciplines that are still foundational today. There were also significant achievements in architecture, literature, and ethics that influenced both Eastern and Western civilizations. In my view, these contributions are sometimes overlooked in modern narratives, and highlighting them more fairly would help people better understand the shared intellectual heritage of humanity.

“When people learn about the real history, diversity, and contributions of Muslim societies, it helps replace assumptions with knowledge”

Shafaqna: In your opinion, how can such initiatives contribute to strengthening understanding between cultures and reducing stereotypes about Muslims?

Asma: Initiatives like Global Islamic History Month can play an important role in building bridges between cultures by encouraging education and open dialogue. When people learn about the real history, diversity, and contributions of Muslim societies, it helps replace assumptions with knowledge. I believe many stereotypes come from a lack of exposure or incomplete information. By highlighting historical achievements, cultural traditions, and contemporary Muslim voices, such initiatives can present a more balanced and human picture of Muslims around the world. In my view, this kind of awareness can promote empathy, reduce misunderstanding, and encourage people from different backgrounds to see each other with more respect and openness.

Shafaqna: To what extent do you think young generations today are aware of their Islamic history, and what are the ways to enhance this awareness?

Asma: Today’s younger generations have varying levels of awareness about Islamic history. Some have a good foundation through family or education, but many are not fully exposed to its depth and richness, especially in a global context. I believe this awareness can be strengthened through more engaging education, accessible media content, and storytelling that connects history to present-day life.

Encouraging interactive learning and positive representation in schools and online platforms can also make a big difference.