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USA: Tennessee lawmakers push hatred of Muslims

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Shafaqna English- The US war with Iran has set off a wave of anti-Muslim bigoted statements. Tennessee congressman Andy Ogles declared “Muslims don’t belong in American society” in a post on X. He also declared, “Pluralism is a lie.”

Several religious groups condemned the statement, as did USHouse Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. He replied on X, “Andy Ogles is a malignant clown and pathological liar who has fabricated his whole life story. Disgusting Islamophobes like you do not belong in Congress or in civilized society.”

Sources: Tennessee Lookout

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