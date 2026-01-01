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USA: Commemoration of 5th anniversary of Najaf historic interfaith summit to be held in Burtonsville

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Shafaqna English- The religious and community leaders will gather on May 9, 2026, to mark the fifth anniversary of the landmark meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani and the late Pope Francis in Burtonsville, MD, USA.

According to Shafaqna, the Council of Shia Muslim Scholars of North America, has planned an interfaith gathering for the celebration of the 5th Anniversary of the Najaf Historic Interfaith Summit marking the historic meeting between the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani and the late Pope Francisan encounter widely recognized for advancing Catholic–Shia dialogue and promoting global commitments to peace, coexistence, and human dignity. 

The meeting is presided by His Eminence Cardinal Robert McElroy.

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Idara-e-Jaferia3140 Spencerville Rd, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Get May 9 event flyer

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