UNESCO announces Sudanese Journalists Syndicate as laureate of Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize

Shafaqna English- UNESCO announced the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate as the laureate of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate has played a role in condemning the deliberate targeting of journalists in the ongoing conflict in the country.

Since fighting broke out in 2023, the Syndicate has documented 32 journalists’ deaths; 556 violations against media workers, and the cessation of numerous newspapers and radio stations, making Sudan one of the most dangerous countries to be a journalist.

Sources: Unesco.org

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