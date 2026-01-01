English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

UNESCO announces Sudanese Journalists Syndicate as laureate of Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize

0

Shafaqna English- UNESCO announced the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate as the laureate of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate has played a role in condemning the deliberate targeting of journalists in the ongoing conflict in the country.

Since fighting broke out in 2023, the Syndicate has documented 32 journalists’ deaths; 556 violations against media workers, and the cessation of numerous newspapers and radio stations, making Sudan one of the most dangerous countries to be a journalist.

Sources: Unesco.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Dzor Dzor Church: UNESCO-listed landmark in Northwest Iran

parniani

UN urges an end to attacks on media workers

nafiseh yazdani

Iran & Russia filed a protest with UNESCO regarding damage to Tehran’s cultural heritage

leila yazdani

Iran calls on UNESCO to condemn threats against world heritage Trans-Iranian Railway

leila yazdani

UNESCO: Historical sites in 15 countries at risk due to conflicts in Middle East

asadian

UNESCO: Deadly bombing of primary school in Iran is a grave violation of humanitarian law

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.